‘Late call’ gives scribes testing time on board exam day in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: CLASS XI and XII public exams commenced at various centres on Friday. Several scribes who assist differently abled students faced difficulties in reaching distant exam centres as officers of the school education department informed duty allocation only on Thursday night.

Scribes who are handling Tamil subject for class XI and XII students alleged educational officers in Coimbatore district did not allocate exam duty for them till Thursday evening.

“The officer told me on Thursday evening that exam duty was allocated to an centre at Valparai block. I did not accept this centre as it is 100 km away. Finally, they allocated an exam centre in the Pollachi South block. I accepted it as it was about 40 km away,” said a scribe, who works at a government higher secondary school in Sulthanpet block. He spoke to TNIE on the condition of anonymity.