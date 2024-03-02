Man abducts wife, murders car driver, arrested in Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR : A man, who allegedly abducted his wife from her parent’s house in Srivilliputhur, was arrested along with two others for murdering a car driver, on Friday.

On Wednesday, the three accused, including one Muhammad Asarudeen of Nagapattinam, approached the victim Murugan (68) at Madurai junction and asked for a ride to the Irukkangudi Mariamman Temple near Sattur, assuring that they would return the same night.

However, since Murugan did not return on Thursday morning and the car owner, Palpandi, could not reach him on call, the latter lodged a complaint in Madurai.

Meanwhile, the Srivilliputhur Town police found a body with injuries to the face in Athikulam. “Since the locals could not identify the body, photos were circulated on social media. After a while, we received a call from Madurai identifying the body as that of Murugan’s,” police said.