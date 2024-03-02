Officials rope in social media influencers to woo new voters in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: District administration officials sought help from social media influencers to boost interest in voting among youngsters through their content. Also, the police have planned to start a dedicated cell to assist social media influencers verify the veracity of election-related news.



Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati in a meeting with social media influencers at the police commissioner on Friday said that the medium through which people get information these days is changing rapidly and the change in source of information from traditional to social media is a positive move. However, there is a dearth of resources to cross-check it.

When one gets any public-interest news, it is always good to verify if the news is true or not before sharing.