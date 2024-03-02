Pulse polio: 53 lakh children across TN to be vaccinated

CHENNAI: The state government has installed around 43,000 booths in all primary health centres, government hospitals, integrated child development scheme centres, noon-meal centres, schools and other important places as part of the nationwide pulse polio immunisation campaign that will be inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday.

The government has made elaborate arrangements to vaccinate around 53 lakh children in the campaign that will be held from 7 am to 5 pm.

Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam told TNIE the state has 82 lakh vaccine doses in stock. He said door-to-door visits to cover the children who missed out on the campaign will be carried out on Monday.