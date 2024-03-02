'Safeguard needed as power systems vulnerable to cyber attacks'

In today’s increasingly interconnected world, reliance on digital technologies within the energy sector has grown exponentially. Power systems, such as the nuclear hydro and thermal power stations, transmission lines and distribution networks are the backbone of the functioning of modern society, and are now more vulnerable than ever to cyber threats. The convergence of operation and maintenance, communication and information technologies in power infrastructure has expanded the attack surface, presenting malicious actors with new opportunities to disrupt critical services, compromise sensitive data, and potentially cause widespread chaos.

As such, safeguarding power systems against cyber attacks has become a paramount concern for energy providers, government agencies, and cybersecurity professionals alike.

In our modern Indian power systems, SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) is a system of different hardware and software elements that together enable a plant or facility operator to supervise and control processes.

This was used from controlling power plants to controlling distribution transformers at the consumer premises via RMUs (ring main units). In the past, these SCADA associated works and the data centre associated contracts were given to hostile countries.

ENTSO-e, which represents 42 European transmission system operators in 35 countries, said on March 9, 2020 that it had “found evidence of a successful cyber intrusion into its office network”, and was introducing contingency plans to avoid further attacks.

According to French think-tank Institut Français des relations internationals (IFRI), the power sector has become a prime target for cyber criminals in the last decade, with cyber attacks surging by 380% between 2014 and 2015. Motives include geopolitics, sabotage and financial reasons. In September 2019, there was an attack on the Kudankulam plant .