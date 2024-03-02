Tamil Nadu CEO warns officials over announcement of new schemes ahead of Lok Sabha polls

CHENNAI: With the notification for LS polls expected in the second week of this month, CEO Satyabrata Sahoo on Friday directed secretaries of all departments to ensure that no announcement on new schemes or issuing G.O take place after the notification of the elections.

“To ensure this, the secretaries should draw a line after the last entry of the G.O. register, take a photocopy of the last page where such a line has been drawn, and send it to the CEO’s office within two hours of the announcement of elections,” the CEO said in his communication.

This is to avoid complaints about the issue of predated orders after poll notification. He recalled that there have been allegations that pre-dated orders were issued even one to two days after the announcement of polls while making it appear as if they had been issued before the notification.