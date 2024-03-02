Tamil Nadu Secretariat and school get hoax bomb threats

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Secretariat received a hoax bomb threat call on Friday morning. The city police registered a case and later traced the caller to Cuddalore. A private school near Mangadu also received a hoax bomb e-mail on Friday morning.

A senior police officer said, “Around 7.30 am on Friday, a man phoned a TV news channel and told them that a bomb had been placed at the Secretariat. Upon alert, the city police sent a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad along with sniffer dogs to the Secretariat.”

After an intense search in all rooms and halls for nearly three hours, the threat call was found to be a hoax. A preliminary probe revealed that Prakash (47), a man from Cuddalore who is reportedly suffering from mental illness, had made the call. The police have collected his medical records and further inquiry is on.