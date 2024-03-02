Tangedco to import 6.5L MT coal from Malaysia to tackle summer

CHENNAI: In a bid to meet the summer demand, Tangedco is planning to import 6.5 lakh metric tonnes of coal from Malaysia in March and April. The power utility is likely to receive 1.40 lakh MT of coal in the first week of March.

A senior official told TNIE Tangedco, with its thermal stations having a collective capacity of 4,320 MW, needs approximately 72,000 MT coal per day to sustain operations, assuming a plant load factor of 100%. “Presently, the corporation is sourcing coal from the Mahanadi coal fields in Odisha and Singareni mines in Telangana,” he said.

In response to the escalating demand for coal, the Centre allowed a 6% coal import for all distribution companies. In the recent years, Tangedco has consistently been turning to Malaysia for its coal imports.