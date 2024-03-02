Testing time as Class 12 boards begin, students say Tamil paper easy

CHENNAI: The state board exam for Class 12 kicked off on Friday, and the students said the first paper, Tamil, was quite easy. “The Tamil paper was very easy and I am expecting good marks in it,” said S Ananya, a student.

As per the directorate of government examination (DGE), the exams were conducted smoothly at 3,302 centres across the state. Over 7.7 lakh students appeared for the examination across the state. “No untoward incident was reported in any part of the state on the first day,” said an official of the school education department.

In Chennai, over 43,000 students appeared for the examination. School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited government schools to inspect the preparations. He also interacted with students and wished them best.