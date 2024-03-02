Testing time as Class 12 boards begin, students say Tamil paper easy
CHENNAI: The state board exam for Class 12 kicked off on Friday, and the students said the first paper, Tamil, was quite easy. “The Tamil paper was very easy and I am expecting good marks in it,” said S Ananya, a student.
As per the directorate of government examination (DGE), the exams were conducted smoothly at 3,302 centres across the state. Over 7.7 lakh students appeared for the examination across the state. “No untoward incident was reported in any part of the state on the first day,” said an official of the school education department.
In Chennai, over 43,000 students appeared for the examination. School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi visited government schools to inspect the preparations. He also interacted with students and wished them best.
Nearly 3,200 flying squad members, 1,135 standing squad members and 43,200 hall invigilators kept a hawk’s eye on the examination process. The next examination will be held on March 5 and students will write English paper on that day.
As per the schedule, the board exam for Class 10 will be held from March 26 to April 8 and Class 11 from March 4 to March 25.
Subsequently, the results of the board exam for Class 10 will be announced on May 10; for Class 11 on May 14; and for Class 12 on May 6, as per the schedule released by the school education department.
