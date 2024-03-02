Three migrant kids burnt to death in TN in suspected LPG leak

CHENNAI: Tragedy struck a migrant family in Chengalpattu when three children, including a girl and a toddler, were charred to death in a fire caused by a suspected LPG leak in their house late on Thursday. The children’s mother is critical with 60% burn injuries and is under treatment at the Kilpauk government hospital. The family, hailing from Bihar, had been living in Chengalpattu for the past six years. A case has been registered and an inquiry is on to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The Chengalpattu town police identified the children as Raziya Parveen (7), Saif Ali (5), and one-and-a-half-year-old Althaf. The mother Roji Koothon (24) was a homemaker while father Saddam (29) was a tea vendor at the Chengalpattu railway station. They were residing in a house on a narrow lane on Periya Manikkara Street in Chengalpattu.

On Thursday evening, Saddam prepared tea at his house kitchen and left for the railway station as per his work schedule. Roji and the children went to a nearby market and returned home. As she turned on a switch in one of the rooms, fire allegedly broke out and quickly engulfed the room.