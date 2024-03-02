TN Assembly Speaker Appavu seeks jobs for former Kudankulam landowners

TIRUNELVELI : In a letter to the department of atomic energy (DAE), Speaker M Appavu sought jobs for those who had given their land for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), in line with the 1999 agreement, which nullified the need for a hiring test. This comes ahead of an examination, scheduled for March 3, which is aimed at filling 'C' category posts at the KKNPP.
"As per the agreement signed on February 18, 1999 at the tripartite meeting held at Tirunelveli district collector's office in the presence of the then director of project Atindra Sen, it was agreed that 'C' and 'D' category jobs will be given to the project affected persons (PAPs), who had given their lands for the KKNPP, and local youth as per their education qualification and without conducting an examination. I was present at the meeting as the MLA of Radhapuram," the Speaker recalled in his letter to Ajit Kumar Mohanty, secretary to DAE and chairperson of the atomic energy commission, issued on Friday. He further said that the agreement was properly implemented by the DMK government till April 2011.
"However, after the AIADMK came to power in May, 2011, the agreement was completely ignored. Subsequently, a notification was issued in 2018 for filling up 117 'C' category posts and 62 'B' category posts by conducting examinations. As the PAPs and local youth were not considered for temporary employment, there was unrest in Kudankulam and adjoining areas. As a result, the 2018 notification was kept in abeyance. In a meeting on June 23, 2023, I was assured by the NPCIL officials that they would consider the request for absorbing eligible PAPs and local youth without conducting examinations as per the 1999 agreement. However, an examination as per the 2018 notification has been scheduled to be held on March 3, 2024, for filling 'C' category posts in KKNPP," Appavu rued.
Requesting Mohanty's intervention, Appavu advised the authorities concerned to cancel the examination and ensure that preference is given to PAPs to fill 'C' category posts, as was done prior to 2011.