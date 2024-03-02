TN Assembly Speaker Appavu seeks jobs for former Kudankulam landowners

TIRUNELVELI : In a letter to the department of atomic energy (DAE), Speaker M Appavu sought jobs for those who had given their land for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP), in line with the 1999 agreement, which nullified the need for a hiring test. This comes ahead of an examination, scheduled for March 3, which is aimed at filling 'C' category posts at the KKNPP.

"As per the agreement signed on February 18, 1999 at the tripartite meeting held at Tirunelveli district collector's office in the presence of the then director of project Atindra Sen, it was agreed that 'C' and 'D' category jobs will be given to the project affected persons (PAPs), who had given their lands for the KKNPP, and local youth as per their education qualification and without conducting an examination. I was present at the meeting as the MLA of Radhapuram," the Speaker recalled in his letter to Ajit Kumar Mohanty, secretary to DAE and chairperson of the atomic energy commission, issued on Friday. He further said that the agreement was properly implemented by the DMK government till April 2011.