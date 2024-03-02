TN man loses Rs 3,000 to Facebook ad with PM Modi's photo

THOOTHUKUDI : A Kovilpatti man was scammed of Rs 2,997 after he opened a Facebook advertisement, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo, assuring Rs 5,000 cashback.

Velpandi, a textile shop owner, said that he clicked on the advertisement featuring a ‘magic box’, titled ‘Yanjan Dhan Yojna’ and filled in his details. After he received an OTP on his phone, he subsequently filled in his bank account details. Velpandi then received a message that Rs 2,997 had been debited from his bank account. He submitted a complaint to the bank manager, seeking a reversal of the transaction.

Velpandi urged the cyber crime wing of the police and the government’s information technology department to act against such fake advertisements, as they may cheat innocents like him.