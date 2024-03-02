TN Minister Nehru's son seeks Perambalur seat, Tiruchy may go to Cong or MDMK

TIRUCHY: KN Arun Nehru, son of Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, on Friday submitted an application at the DMK headquarters in Chennai to contest from Perambalur in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"The decision to seek Perambalur ticket has been taken after much discussion with party cadres and also with voters of the constituency. My native village near Lalgudi falls under the parliamentary constituency. Besides, my supporters have filed application seeking Tiruchy seat as well. The party leadership will take a decision," Arun Nehru told TNIE.

"Achievements of DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin is enough for us to beat any opponent," he added.