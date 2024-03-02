Two people electrocuted as aluminium ladder touches transformer in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two men were electrocuted when an aluminium ladder they were carrying came in contact with an EB transformer at an apartment complex in T Nagar on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Narayanan (33) of Thiruvottiyur and Sivakumar (32) of Pattinapakkam.

Pondy Bazaar police said Narayanan and Sivakumar were employed as car drivers at the apartment complex. The ladder, which is used by the residents there, was left outside on Thursday by an AC serviceman. The drivers along with three others decided to bring it back to its designated spot.

“While they were shifting it behind the building, the ladder came in contact with a transformer there. Though the three others let go of the ladder, the drivers couldn’t escape. They were taken to a hospital, but the doctors declared them brought dead,” they added.