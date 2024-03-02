Two youths threaten to throw acid at 14-yr-old in TN, held

COIMBATORE: Two youth from Pollachi were arrested on Friday under Sections of POCSO Act for allegedly threatening to throw acid on a school girl. The accused were identified as Srikanth (19) of Sinjuvadi and Akash (21) from Raja Mill Road in Pollachi.

According to police, Srikanth became friends with the 14-year-old girl, a class X student, on social media few months ago. Recently, the girl refused to continue the relationship and started avoiding and talking to Srikanth.

Upset over this, Srikanth and his friend Akash threatened the victim that they would vandalise her father’s authorickshaw and throw acid on her. On Thursday, she revealed it to her parents who then filed a complaint at Pollachi west police station. The duo were arrested under the provisions of POCSO Act.