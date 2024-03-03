After TNIE report, AMMK wants Tasmac shops shut

VELLORE: In response to a story recently published by TNIE noting the presence of six Tasmac shops within a one-kilometre radius in Kagithapattarai, Vellore, AMMK leader TTV Dinakaran has issued a statement urging the ruling DMK government to address the local residents’ concerns promptly.

Pointing to the gravity of the situation, Dinakaran said there are serious implications for public safety and order in the Kagithapattarai region.

Residents of the 28th ward have expressed their distress over the proximity of the liquor stores, stating that as soon as shops open, the area is inundated with people in search of liquor, severely restricting the residents’ daily movements, Dinakaran noted.

He further highlighted the purported link between the proliferation of liquor stores and drug trafficking issues in the state, particularly the smuggling of cannabis. Recent seizures in Madurai and Chennai, amounting to Rs 180 crore, serve as a reminder to the urgent need for decisive action regarding the issue, he said.

Given such a situation, AMMK leader Dinakaran urged the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a comprehensive assessment of liquor shops posing a threat to public safety and take swift measures to shut them down.