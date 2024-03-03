Coimbatore city budget delayed

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is yet to table the 2024-25 financial year budget even as the nearby civic bodies including those in Tiruppur, Erode and Trichy have already done so.

The budget is reportedly getting delayed due to lack of cooperation between the officials and their negligence.

The civic body tables its financial budget every single year in which the expenditure and revenue of the local body in the previous FY is revealed along with the projects that are set to be implemented in the upcoming days.

The mayor tables the annual budget alongside the commissioner, deputy mayor, council members and other officials. The budget is usually tabled after the Tamil Nadu government presents the official state budget in the legislative assembly.

It has been weeks since the Tamil Nadu government tabled its annual budget, but the CCMC is yet to table its budget. Meanwhile, Chennai, Tiruppur, Erode, Trichy and various other corporations across the state had already tabled their budget for the upcoming financial year.

Sources in the CCMC said the lack of cooperation between the officials and council members, negligence in work by the civic body officials and other issues are behind the delay.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar said, “We will definitely be tabling the financial budget this year. No need to have doubts over it. Works for it are being carried out in full swing and it will be over in four to five days. By next week, we will be tabling our budget.”