Five AP students ‘drown’ in Mahabs, one body retrieved

CHENNAI: Five college students from Andhra Pradesh, who were part of a group of 44 students on a trip to Mahabalipuram, may have drowned in the sea on Saturday, police said. While body of one of the victims has been retrieved, search is on for the other four who went missing. The students had ventured deep into the sea during their outing at the beach, police said. The student whose body was retrieved was identified as Vijay (19).

According to the Mahabalipuram police, local fishermen along with police and fire and rescue services personnel were continuing their search for the other four students.

“We have not been able to find them so far. We have alerted all the coastal villages. Since the direction of the current seems to be towards Kalpakkam, a large part of our team has been deployed towards that direction,” a police officer said.

A group of 44 students from two different colleges in Andhra Pradesh arrived at Mahabalipuram on Saturday as part of a two-day trip. After visiting the shore temple, 14 students decided to go for a swim at the beach around 8.30 am.

Police officials said the students were swimming against the current in a part of the water that was out of bounds for tourists.

“Swimming against the tide had tired them out and when they began getting pulled away by the current, local fishermen rescued eight of the students. After we were informed, we intervened and saved Karthik, a 19-year-old student. The body of the student that was retrieved has been sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for autopsy,” a police official said.

Of the 44 students, 28 are from Penna College of Cement Sciences in Anantapur and the remaining students were from SVCR Government College, police sources said.