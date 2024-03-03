Minister inspects Valankulam lake area in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: “Tamil Nadu ranks second in India in terms of foreign tourist visits after Uttar Pradesh and first in local tourist visits. Work is in progress to make the state numero uno in all categories,” said Tourism Minister K Ramachandran in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The minister visited the Valankulam lake in the city and inspected the place on Saturday in an effort to identify an alternative location for the construction of the boat house.

Later, addressing the media persons, Ramachandran said, “Various activities are being carried out to promote tourism in Tamil Nadu. I am happy to reveal that Tamil Nadu’s tourism sector is growing and it ranks second in India in terms of foreign tourist visits after UP and first in local tourist visits.

This was possible through the guidance of the Tamil Nadu chief minister. We are working towards making Tamil Nadu number one in all categories. Moreover, the tourism sector has been working well to generate more employment for the local people.”

“Accordingly, a study was carried out regarding the construction of a boat house at an alternative location in the Valankulam area by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for the benefit of tourists. Further, after preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for this, the boat house will be set up at an alternate location with proper parking and all other facilities with necessary basic amenities,” he added.

Coimbatore collector Kranthi K Pati presided over the event along with CCMC Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran. CCMC Central Zone Chairperson Meena Logu, council member Suma V, Executive Engineer Karuppasamy and others attended.