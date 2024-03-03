‘Monitor illegal water diversion from dam in Karimangalam’

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in Karimangalam urged the Dharmapuri administration to strictly monitor the level of water released from dam and canals in the area. They alleged the water meant for irrigation and animal husbandry is taken away by vested interests to fill private wells.

“Rampant siphoning of water from canals have impacted water storage significantly and could impact animal husbandry and cultivation in the upcoming summer,” stated farmers.

Water was released from the KRP dam in Krishnagiri in December 2023. It was supposed to irrigate over 9,012 acres in Krishnagiri and parts of Dharmapuri. The released water is crucial for the sustenance of over 24 lakes in Karimangalam which is in Dharmapuri district.

However, due to rampant diversion of water by farmers and others for profit, the water has only reached five lakes so far. Farmers in Karimangalam alleged if the situation is left unchecked the both animal husbandry and cultivation in the summer would be severely affected.

Speaking to TNIE, P Murugesan from Karimangalam, said an outflow of 79 cubic foot per second (cusecs) from the KRP dam is enough to irrigate lands for 130 days. “Since December water has been released from the KRP dam. This water should have reached Karimangalam by now but it has not reached all the lakes.