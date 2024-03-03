Suspected mastermind of Kovai MLM firm arrested

COIMBATORE: The Crime Branch has arrested an alleged associate of M Sakthi Anandhan, the promoter of a Coimbatore-based MLM firm which is being probed for dubious investmemt schemes.

The Madurai resident, SV Vijayaragav, was remanded to the prison on Saturday, police sources added. He was detained by a special police team in Madurai before being brought to Coimbatore.

The 48-year-old is behind the production of herbal products that are being sold by the MLM firm to its investors, said police. He claimns to be a PhD and submitted fake documents in this regard, said police.

He was booked under IPC Sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 420 (cheating) by the City Crime Branch Police.

During the arrest process on Friday Vijayaragav was briefly admitted to a private hospital in Madurai as he reported chest pain. After the doctors declared that his health was fine, he was brought to Coimbatore and remanded to the prison on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the police have requested the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Department to check as many as 84 Ayurvedic products that are offered to the investors in the schemes, police sources added.

According to the police, Vijayaragav, who is originally from Thirunelveli, had started a firm and launched investment schemes, and then closed the company. Sakthi Anandhan (51) who was associated with Vijayaragav then started another MLM firm -- MYV3Ads Media Private Limited -- three years ago. The firm lured investors by offering income schemes for watching online advertisements. It is said Vijayaragav was the owner of the firm and Sakthi Anandhan was the Managing Director.