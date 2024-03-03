Tamil Nadu: Angry villagers seize bus to protest against irregular trips

COIMBATORE: A bus belonging to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Ltd (TNSTC) was seized by public led by Thirumalaiyampalayam panchayat member on Saturday morning as a protest against irregular services to the area.

The protestors alleged that the corporation is not operating buses properly to the village from Gandhipuram and Thirumalaiyampalayam. The villagers, including college students and office-goers, are affected after the TNSTC stopped the Gandhipuram-Thirumalaiyampalayam bus service on route 3C since the pandemic times, they alleged. Panchayat Member Ramesh who belongs to the DMK led the protest. He stated that the officials have stopped the bus and are also not operating the buses that are allotted to their village.

He also alleged that the officials are purposefully working to create a bad name for the ruling party. Following the protest, TNSTC officials held talks with them and assured to operate the buses on time. Subsequently, the protest was called off.