Tamil Nadu: BJP team holds talks with Vasan

CHENNAI: A delegation of BJP leaders led by former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan met Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan at the latter’s office and discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha poll. Addressing reporters after the meeting, Vasan, however, said formal discussions on seat sharing would commence only after his party constitutes a committee for the purpose.

Vasan said he has invited party functionaries to express their preferences on the constituencies and the number of seats they wanted the party to contest between March 4 and 6. Though Vasan denied making any demands on the number of seats to be contested, informed sources indicated the party has expressed interest to contest three Lok Sabha seats.

Later on Saturday, BJP state president K Annamalai thanked Kongunadu Munnetra Kazhagam president “Best” Ramasamy for the outfit’s support to the BJP in the upcoming election.

PT chief calls on EPS

Chennai: Puthiya Tamizhagam president K Krishnasamy met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter’s residence on Green Ways Road on Saturday evening. Though it was termed a courtesy call, sources said both parties are likely to finalise a poll pact for the general election. PT sources said the AIADMK voluntarily broadcast the news about the meeting on its channel, displaying an interest in a poll pact.