Tamil Nadu: DMK functionary and wife run over by earthmover

COIMBATORE: A DMK functionary and his wife died after being run over by an earthmover vehicle on the 100 feet road-Chinnasamy Road flyover on Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sabari Dhanraj (55) and his wife Bakyalakshmi (48) from Kannimeri Street in Peelamedu. Sabari Dhanraj was the 27th ward secretary of the DMK in Coimbatore city.

The accident occurred when the their motorcycle was struck by an earthmover vehicle while the former was attempting to go past it, said the traffic investigation wing (TIW-East) of the Coimbatore city police.

The couple fell on the flyover and they came under the wheels of the earthmover and it ran over them.

Bakyalakshmi died on the spot. Her husband Sabari Dhanraj sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). He died without responding to the treatment.