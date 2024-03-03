Tamil Nadu: NLC plans small nuke reactors at its coal mines

CHENNAI: Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) is in talks with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCL) for setting up Small Modular Nuclear Reactors (SMR) at its coal mines, according to NLC chairman and managing director M Prasanna Kumar.

SMRs are nuclear reactors with a power output of less than 300 megawatt electrical (MWe). This is in comparison to gigawatt-size reactors, which can have electrical output of 1000-1500 MWe or more. They can play a key role in achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. As coal-based thermal power plants and variable renewable energy sources contribute significantly to the energy mix, SMRs can enhance energy security and grid stability.

Sharing the dias with Amrit Lal Meena, Union Coal Secretary, during the stake holders meet on Make in India initiatives for Mining Machineries here on Saturday, Kumar said NLC is planning to come up with a pumped storage project at its depleted mine site. Pumped storage is a giant grid-scale battery that uses water as a medium and is considered under the preview of green or renewable energy storage systems. It comprises two water reservoirs at different elevations that generate power as water moves down (discharges) from one to the other, while passing through a turbine.

He said public sector company, WAPCOS is preparing a detailed project report for storage of 200MW of energy. The most significant challenge in achieving grid transition from thermal to green is the need to maintain sufficient storage to address daily variations in solar and wind power.