Tamil Nadu: Pallava-era sculpture found in Ulundurpet

KALLAKURICHI: A team of archeological researchers from Tiruvannamalai has unearthed an Ayyanar sculpture dating back to the eighth century near the lake bund in Kunamangalam village. The discovery was made by Tiruvannamalai Marabusar Amaippu president Raj Panneerselvam and his associate Uthayaraj Rajasekaran.

“The sculpture measures four feet in height and three feet in width. It depicts Ayyanar adorned with a blob-shaped Karanda Magudam on his head and Batra Kundalams on his ears. The sculpture also features intricate details such as Yogapattai-style clothing, Idaiyadai and a small knife, among others,” said Raj.

According to him, despite the numerous Ayyanar sculptures discovered in the region, this particular find stands out due to the extensive detailing work. Analysis of the ornaments, clothing, and style suggests that the sculpture belongs to the eighth century, the Pallava period.

Raj noted that people continue to worship the sculpture occasionally, highlighting its significance even today.