Tamil Nadu powerloom weavers urge govt to speed up GST refund

ERODE: POWERLOOM weavers have requested the state government for the speedy payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) refund amount which has been allegedly withheld for the past four months to the weavers who produce fabrics with man-made fibre.

The weavers said about one lakh powerlooms from Erode, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Namakkal and Salem districts have to be paid nearly Rs 100 crore. B Kandavel, organising secretary of the Tamilnadu Federation of Powerlooms Associations, said, “About 2 lakh powerlooms in Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Coimbatore and Tirupur districts produce fabrics using man-made fibre. About 1 crore meter of fabric is produced daily. Its value is `35 crore. These fabrics are woven on power looms and then sent to the northern states.”

“Traders from other states will only place orders. We used to buy synthetic fibre known as man-made fibre and engage in fabric production. This man-made fibre is subject to 12% GST and of this 7% is refunded to the weavers. This 7% refund amount is given by the central and state governments,” he added.