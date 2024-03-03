Tamil Nadu: Special drive in Coimbatore to cut absenteeism during Class 12 boards

COIMBATORE: The district school education department has launched a special drive to bring back students who were absent on the first day of the class 12 board examination to write the next one scheduled for Tuesday, March 5.

Headmasters of the government higher secondary schools in the district have been instructed to ask for reasons with the students for failing to attend the Tamil examination held on Friday by phone call or by visiting the home.

Official sources say, out of 33,979 registered students, as many as 159 boys and 136 girl students were absent at the language exam. Out of these absentees, around 200 students are studying in government schools. An officer from the district school education department told TNIE, “We have instructed all headmasters to ensure the students attend the board examination without fail. At the same time, headmasters have been asked to ensure that students who were absent in the Tamil exam, write the English exam which will be held on March 5.”