Tamil Nadu: Two-day annual land bird census under way at Kodiyakarai sanctuary

NAGAPATTINAM: Students of GHSS Kodiyakarai peeked through binoculars and jotted down notes as soon as they spotted a bird species during the annual land bird census in Point Calimere Wildlife and Birds Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai which commenced on Saturday.

The forest department conducts the census for two days (March 2 and 3) to register the presence of land birds and their abundance in each species at the sanctuary for the particular year. B Ayub Khan, the forest range officer in Vedaranyam, led the census as per the directions of Nagapattinam Wildlife Warden Abhishek Tomar and Chief Conservator of Forests N Satheesh.

"We are recording the birds on Saturday morning and Sunday evening to find the average number of land birds and species at the sanctuary. We divided the participants into ten teams for ten transects and sent them to places across Kodiyakarai and Kodiyakadu," Ranger Khan said. Foresters, forest guards, and poaching watchers from the department, students from the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) and researchers from the Bombay Natural History Society in Kodiyakadu also participated.