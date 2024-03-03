TN minister's son Arun Nehru seeks Perambalur seat, Tiruchy may go to Congress or MDMK

TIRUCHY: KN Arun Nehru, son of Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru, on Friday submitted an application at the DMK headquarters in Chennai to contest from Perambalur in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"The decision to seek Perambalur ticket has been taken after much discussion with party cadres and also with voters of the constituency. My native village near Lalgudi falls under the parliamentary constituency. Besides, my supporters have filed application seeking Tiruchy seat as well.

The party leadership will take a decision," Arun Nehru told TNIE. "Achievements of DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin is enough for us to beat any opponent," he added.

The move assumes significance as the current MP TR Paarivendhar of Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), an alliance partner of the BJP, is also likely to contest from the seat. Earlier, there was speculation that Arun Nehru would be contesting either from Tiruchy or Perambalur parliamentary constituency.

However, there is stiff competition for the Tiruchy seat as several parties part of the INDIA bloc such as the Congress, MDMK and IUML were eyeing the seat for its candidates. With KN Nehru seeking Perambalur seat and IUML to contest from Ramanathapuram, prospects of Congress and MDMK getting the Tiruchy constituency have become brighter. "Seat-sharing talks are still on going. We hope the DMK leadership will give us the Tiruchy seat," said MDMK Tiruchy secretary Vellamandi Somu.