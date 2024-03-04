24,000 birds sighted during Thamirabarani Waterbird Count

THOOTHUKUDI: A total of 24,207 birds of 66 species were spotted during the 14th edition of the Thamirabarani Waterbird Count (TWC), held between February 16 and 18. The birds were spotted mainly in tanks with inflows from the Thamirabarani River.

TWC 2024 was organised by ATREE’s Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre (ACCC), Pearl City Nature Trust, Nellai Nature Club Trust and Pushpalata Educational Centre. Nearly 150 individuals, split into seven teams, actively participated in the comprehensive Asian survey across 57 tanks in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts.

The number of birds spotted during the TWC is an impressive record in the Thamirabarani basin, which witnessed massive floods recently, said TWC’s coordinator Mathivanan.

The resident species of the Egret family, including the Cattle Egret, Little Egret, Medium Egret and Large Egret dominated the count, with nearly 4,861 birds spotted. Besides these, migratory duck species, such as the Northern Pintail, Bar-headed Geese and the Eurasian Wigeon fly in from European countries and Eurasia, of which 4,245 were spotted.

Among the native Cormorant species, 3,039 Little Cormorants, Indian Shag and Oriental Darter were spotted.

Volunteers spotted the most number of birds — 2, 005 — at Kuppaikurichi tank in Tirunelveli district, followed by 1,094 birds at Vijayanarayanam, 1,050 at Arumugamangalam in Thoothukudi district and 1,037 birds at Vijaya Achampadu in Tirunelveli district.