BJP to host ‘start-up challenge’ to free TN of drugs

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai said the party would host a start-up challenge in Tenkasi on March 7 and 8, inviting ideas to eradicate sale of narcotic substances in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday after taking part in the Drug-free India campaign launched by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Annamalai said the state police did not monitor people with criminal antecedents and charged CM MK Stalin with failing in his duty.

“A wanted criminal turned into a suicide bomber in Coimbatore, as police failed to monitor his activities. Similarly a man who was arrested 11 years ago with 20 kg of synthetic drug, has now become the prime suspect in a drug cartel case. This is a systemic problem and police should monitor such people.”

Responding to questions about the use of portraits of AIADMK leaders MGR and Jayalalithaa by the BJP, Annamalai stated that the party was speaking about both present and former leaders.