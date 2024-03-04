Coimbatore doctor robbed of Rs 70,000 at sickle point

COIMBATORE: A doctor working at a leading hospital in Coimbatore was robbed of Rs 70,000 by two people at sickle point late on Friday.

According to police, Shyam Kumar (32), works as doctor in Peelamedu and lives at Ram Lakshmi Nagar in Masakkalipalayam. He goes for a walk near Codissia every evening after work. Around 9 pm on Friday, when he was walking, two people waylaid him at sickle point and demanded money. As he did not have cash, they allegedly made him transfer Rs 20,000 from his e-wallet to them.

Holding him captive under the weapon, they took him to his residence on their bike and made him withdraw Rs 50,000 with his debit card from an ATM. They dropped him off at Peelamedu Bridge around 1.50 am on Saturday.