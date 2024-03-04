Core loading of India’s 1st indigenous nuclear reactor in Kalpakkam on Monday

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be in Tamil Nadu for around four hours on Monday will witness the initiation of core loading of India’s indigenous prototype fast breeder reactor (PFBR) of 500 MW capacity in Kalpakkam. This PFBR has been developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited.

A release said the core loading of PFBR in Kalpakkam marks a historic milestone in India’s nuclear power programme. With minimised nuclear waste generated from the reactor and advanced safety features, FBRs will provide a safe, efficient and clean source of energy and contribute to the goal of net zero. This is an important step for India towards thorium utilisation in the third stage of the nuclear power programme. Once commissioned, India will be the second country after Russia to have a commercially operating fast reactor.

The reactor core consists of control subassemblies, blanket subassemblies and fuel subassemblies. The core loading activity consists of the loading of reactor control subassemblies, followed by the blanket subassemblies and the fuel sub-assemblies which will generate power.

“India has adopted a three-stage nuclear power programme with a closed fuel cycle. In the PFBR, marking the second stage of the programme, spent fuel from the first stage is reprocessed and used as fuel in FBR. A unique feature of this sodium-cooled PFBR is that it can produce more fuel than it consumes, helping in achieving self-reliance in fuel supply for future fast reactors,” the release added.