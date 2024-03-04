Cutting-edge tech by IIT Madras students on display at Open House

More than 1,000 students displayed 76 projects including a solar-powered race car, UAVs for blood and medical items delivery, ultrasonic 3D metal printer and a wearable tool that helps people move paralysed fingers, among others.

“As we aspire to become a technology superpower by 2047, we need more employers than employees and for that, we need lots of ideas. These ideas will come from innovation and support for innovation. CFI is doing this great job of supporting innovation and entrepreneurship on campus,” IIT Madras director V Kamakoti said.

Part of the ‘Anaivarukkum IITM’ (IITM for all) initiatives, the annual expo saw researchers in more than 100 laboratories explain to the public the research underway in labs. The expo was intended to showcase that the labs and the centres of excellence (CoEs) are intended to democratise awareness on cutting-edge technology.

76 projects

