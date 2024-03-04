Don’t cut discharge from LBP, farmers urge TN govt

ERODE: Farmers have appealed to the water resources department not to reduce the volume of water released from the Bhavanisagar dam for Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal for irrigation.

On Sunday, the the dam received inflow of 17 cusecs and water level stood at 68.68 feet against full reservoir level of 105 feet. Around 2,300 cusecs of water was being discharged into the canal and 900 cusecs released for other irrigation systems.

They have also urged the WRD to provide water to irrigation as per the G.O. M Ravi, Organiser of Lower Bhavani Irrigation Conservation Movement, said, “Summer has started and water demand to irrigate farmlands has increased. We have learned that the WRD is planning to reduce the volume of water being released for LBP irrigation system citing dwindling storage level in the damAt per GO 11, around 11.5 tmcft of water should be released from the dam from January till May in five intervals to irrigate over one lakh acres of farm land. We request officials to adhere to the GO. If level in Lower Bhavani Dam reduces, water should be drawn from dams in Nilgiris district.”