Fire mishap at Anna Nagar eatery, three injured

CHENNAI: Three workers were injured in a minor fire accident that took place at one of the eateries in Anna Nagar on Sunday morning. Sources said a gas leak is suspected to have caused the accident. Thirumangalam police identified the injured as P Gnanabalan (34), H Rahul (21) and N Sakthi (21).

“Ganabalan worked as a welder, and the other two as cashiers, at Anna Nagar food street. On Sunday, around 7 am, they noticed LPG smell in one of the restaurants and went inside to check. One of them switched on a light, and the spark could have triggered the fire. All the three of them suffered minor burn injuries,” a police officer said.

They were rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. The police have booked a case and an inquiry is on.