Half of railway's abandoned buildings in Tiruchy razed, rest set for August deadline

TIRUCHY : A total of 472 of the “dilapidated” 1,024 buildings in the city identified by Tiruchy railway division in January last year for demolition have been razed so far, said officials. The remaining, several of which are from the British era, are expected to be demolished by August, they added. Of the 1,024 'abandoned' buildings, which once served as staff quarters, 896 are in Ponmalai while the remaining stand in Fort, Kallukuzhi and at the goods yard.

Sources said that the railway commenced demolition of the buildings in April 2023. "Their demolition is proceeding without problems, and our team is taking steps to clear the debris," a senior railway official said. Officials said many of the demolished quarters were those in Ponmalai.

On the demolition drive, K Nagarajan of Ponmalai said, “It is an open secret that drunkards and drug addicts often camp at the abandoned quarters in Ponmalai. This often raises security concerns for those passing through Ponmalai and nearby areas. We are, therefore, glad that the railway demolished some of the abandoned buildings.”