Land worth Rs 20 crore recovered by Coimbatore corporation

COIMBATORE: Officials from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) recovered an OSR land worth Rs 20 crore belonging to the civic body at Saravanampatti after a complaint was filed by residents.

Residents of the Saravanampatti area recently filed a petition with the CCMC stating that VKV Kumaraguru Nagar was formed when Saravanampatti was a municipality and when this plot was divided, the 1-acre OSR land was allocated for the construction of a community hall and public park and it was approved from the government.

The land was completely handed over to the corporation when Saravanampatti was merged with the CCMC. In this, the corporation boundary ended within the 1 acre land earmarked for setting up a community hall and Keeranatham panchayat started next to this border.