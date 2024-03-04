Land worth Rs 20 crore recovered by Coimbatore corporation

COIMBATORE: Officials from the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) recovered an OSR land worth Rs 20 crore belonging to the civic body at Saravanampatti after a complaint was filed by residents.
Residents of the Saravanampatti area recently filed a petition with the CCMC stating that VKV Kumaraguru Nagar was formed when Saravanampatti was a municipality and when this plot was divided, the 1-acre OSR land was allocated for the construction of a community hall and public park and it was approved from the government.
The land was completely handed over to the corporation when Saravanampatti was merged with the CCMC. In this, the corporation boundary ended within the 1 acre land earmarked for setting up a community hall and Keeranatham panchayat started next to this border.
A private real estate company that bought a piece of land within the panchayat area divided it into individual plots. The real estate company also illegally encroached near the plot in VKV Kumaraguru Nagar.
Following this, CCMC officials issued a notice to the real estate company and instructed them to completely remove the infrastructure set up in the encroached place within a week. They also warned that legal action would be taken if the encroachments were not removed within the given time. Also, a new board was placed stating that it belonged to the corporation. The recovered land is said to be worth Rs 20 crore.