Man killed in blast at his own ‘cracker unit’ in TN's Tenkasi, wife injured

TENKASI: A man died in an explosion at the firecracker manufacturing unit that he was illegally running at Kokkukulam village near Sankarankovil on Sunday. Wife of the deceased, identified as Sakthi Eswaran, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

According to sources, “Eswaran was a native of Thiruthangal near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, while Ramalakshmi is from Kokkukulam of Thiruvengadam taluk in Tenkasi district. Eswaran had earlier worked with a Sivakasi-based firecracker unit. Based on the experience, the couple started their own unit in a tile-roofed house at Kokkukulam a few months back. The crackers produced were sold during temple festivals and family functions. They also maintained a stock of raw materials in the house. On Sunday morning, there was an explosion at the house, which caused it to collapse. The blast also caused damage to about 10 houses nearby.”