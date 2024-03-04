Man sets self on fire, grips estranged lover in murder-suicide attempt in Tamil Nadu

THANJAVUR: A 40-year-old man and his estranged lover are under treatment at the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) after the former set himself ablaze and clasped her to him, the police said.
S Sharmila Banu (38) of Karanthai along with her two children had been residing in a rented house in South Rampart area in Thanjavur for the past three years after separating from her husband.
In the meantime, C Ravikumar (40) of Senthalai, a friend of Sharmila’s estranged husband and who used to help her, entered into a relationship with her. But recently, Sharmila decided to marry another person, sources said.
An enraged Ravikumar visited Sharmila’s house on Saturday night and set himself afire. Even as his clothes caught fire, Ravikumar clasped Sharmila to him with the intention to kill her, the police said. Neighbours hearing the cries admitted them to TMCH.
In the incident, Ravikumar sustained 70-80% burns and Sharmila, 30-40% burns. Both are being treated. The Thanjavur Town West police have registered a case.