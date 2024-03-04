Man sets self on fire, grips estranged lover in murder-suicide attempt in Tamil Nadu

THANJAVUR: A 40-year-old man and his estranged lover are under treatment at the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) after the former set himself ablaze and clasped her to him, the police said.

S Sharmila Banu (38) of Karanthai along with her two children had been residing in a rented house in South Rampart area in Thanjavur for the past three years after separating from her husband.

In the meantime, C Ravikumar (40) of Senthalai, a friend of Sharmila’s estranged husband and who used to help her, entered into a relationship with her. But recently, Sharmila decided to marry another person, sources said.