Medical student among three killed in separate road crashes in Chennai

A case has been registered and the lorry driver, Premkumar, was arrested for parking his lorry along the roadside and caused death by negligence.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man died when a speeding private bus hit him at Chembarambakkam. The deceased has been identified as Babu of Kovilambakkam. He was working as a hotel manager in Irungattukottai. As he was on the way to work on Saturday evening, the bus hit him from behind. Avadi TIW police registered a case.

In another incident, a 76-year-old man died when a lorry rammed his two-wheeler in Aminjikarai. The man was identified as Anthony Samy of Villivakkam. He succumbed to severe head injuries sustained in the accident. A case was registered and an inquiry is on. Following this, the lorry driver, Senthil Kumar (41), was arrested.