Medical student among three killed in separate road crashes in Chennai

CHENNAI: Three people died in separate road accidents in the city on Saturday. In the first incident, a 21-year-old girl died after her two-wheeler rammed into a parked lorry near Adayalampattu in Maduravoyal. The deceased was identified as Uma Maheshwari of Kolathur.
She was a fourth-year medical student at a college near Porur. On Saturday evening, as Uma was returning home from college, she rammed into the lorry that was parked on the roadside. Upon information, the Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing took her to a government hospital, where she was declared brought dead.
A case has been registered and the lorry driver, Premkumar, was arrested for parking his lorry along the roadside and caused death by negligence.
Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man died when a speeding private bus hit him at Chembarambakkam. The deceased has been identified as Babu of Kovilambakkam. He was working as a hotel manager in Irungattukottai. As he was on the way to work on Saturday evening, the bus hit him from behind. Avadi TIW police registered a case.
In another incident, a 76-year-old man died when a lorry rammed his two-wheeler in Aminjikarai. The man was identified as Anthony Samy of Villivakkam. He succumbed to severe head injuries sustained in the accident. A case was registered and an inquiry is on. Following this, the lorry driver, Senthil Kumar (41), was arrested.