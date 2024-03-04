NEET coaching for Tamil Nadu SC school students in April

CHENNAI: The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department will provide coaching to 1,000 students in schools under its control from April 3 to 20. Under this, a centre will be created in each district and Rs 81 lakh has been allocated for it. Teachers will be hired from outside and students will be selected based on their Class 10 and 11 public examination marks.

While the department has been conducting classes on weekends for students willing to write competitive examinations like NEET and JEE since last year, this is the first time it is organising residential coaching for students. According to the department, a committee headed by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare officer and comprising high school headmaster, superintendent, warden and female wardens as members will oversee the classes in each district. The funds for the initiative will be released from Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO).