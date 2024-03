CHENNAI: The Commissionerate of Social Security Schemes has unearthed a major scam in which several lakhs of rupees, meant for distribution to beneficiaries of the Old Age Pension (OAP) scheme, have been redirected to other bank accounts in Pudukkottai and a few other districts.

The scam came to light after officials from the commissionerate conducted an inquiry in Pudukkottai last month following an alert from the backend team of the digital surveillance system. The system was set up a few years ago to monitor the distribution of pensions and track the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Notably, similar irregularities were flagged in other districts too, but the volume was relatively low in comparison, sources said.

The inquiry revealed that OAP to the tune of Rs 27 lakh intended for over 70 beneficiaries in Pudukkottai had been deposited for over a year in the bank account belonging to a temporary staff member at the office of the Special Tahsildar (social security schemes).

In order to prevent such scams, the department of special initiatives, which implements the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, and the commissionerate of social security schemes, have introduced surveillance methods.