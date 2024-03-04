PM Modi Chennai visit: Five-tier security with 15,000 cops

CHENNAI: As part of the security arrangement for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the city police will implement a five-tier security by deploying 15,000 police personnel and officers. Modi is expected to attend a public meeting organised by BJP at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam. The grounds underwent an intensive check and surveillance on Sunday. Other places which were checked include the Chennai airport and other important places.

According to a release sent by the police, the places where Modi will travel will be declared as red zones and flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles will be banned. Searches were also conducted at lodges, hotels, bus termini and railway stations. Intensive vehicle-checks were conducted at important roads and junctions.

Police said vehicular movement is likely to slow down on the roads surrounding the function venues between 12 pm and 8 pm.