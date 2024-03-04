PM Modi Chennai visit: Five-tier security with 15,000 cops

CHENNAI: As part of the security arrangement for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the city police will implement a five-tier security by deploying 15,000 police personnel and officers. Modi is expected to attend a public meeting organised by BJP at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam. The grounds underwent an intensive check and surveillance on Sunday. Other places which were checked include the Chennai airport and other important places.
According to a release sent by the police, the places where Modi will travel will be declared as red zones and flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles will be banned. Searches were also conducted at lodges, hotels, bus termini and railway stations. Intensive vehicle-checks were conducted at important roads and junctions.
Police said vehicular movement is likely to slow down on the roads surrounding the function venues between 12 pm and 8 pm.
Mild traffic congestion is likely on the surrounding roads especially from Anna Salai, SV Patel Road, Gandhi Mandapam Road, GST Road, Mount Poonamallee Road, CIPET junction and 100 feet road.
The following roads will be closed for commercial vehicles from 12 pm to 8 pm: Madhya Kailash to Halda Junction, Indira Gandhi Road Pallavaram to Kathipara, Mount Poonamallee road Ramapuram to Kathipara, Ashok Pillar to Kathipara, Vijayanagar junction to Concord junction in Guindy, Anna statue to Mount Road, Teynampet, Nandanam Gandhi Mandapam Road.