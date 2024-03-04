Rs 16-crore desilting works commence in TN coastal delta, to be over in three months

NAGAPATTINAM : Works under the special desilting scheme have commenced in the coastal delta region. Irrigation and drain channels spread over 1,156 kilometres will be desilted in 124 works taken up at a total cost of Rs 16 crore in the next three months. The water resources department (WRD) usually commences the works in April to ensure they are completed before the opening of Mettur dam on the customary date of June 12.
In Nagapattinam district, 56 works are being taken up over 462 kilometres at Rs 5.58 crore. TFDC Chairman N Gowthaman launched the desilting works in Porakudi channel passing through the Thirumarugal block on Saturday. Additional Collector Ranjeet Singh and WRD executive engineer G Kamalakannan were present. Kamalakannan said, "We have simultaneously started works at 56 places across the district. We have formed committees compromising officials, farmers and elected representatives for each work. We will complete the works with 57 earthmovers."
In Mayiladuthurai district, 68 works are being taken up over 694 kilometres of channels at Rs 10.47 crore. Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan launched the works at Poondi channel in Nagangudi of Mayiladuthurai block. District Collector AP Mahabharathi, Poompuhar MLA 'Nivetha' M Murugan, Sirkazhi MLA M Panneerselvam and WRD executive engineer S Marimuthu were present. Marimuthu said, "We have deployed 50 earthmovers for 68 works. We have more time to complete them. The earthmovers can hence be used for other works.”
It may be noted that the state government in its Agriculture Budget allocated Rs 110 crore to the WRD to undertake 919 works over 5,338 kilometres. WRD desilts ‘A’ and ‘B’ channels under the special desilting scheme. The agricultural engineering department is also expected to commence desilting of ‘C’ and ‘D’ channels. Similarly, the rural development department will take up works in the E, F, G and other interior channels under MGNREGA.