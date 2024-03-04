Rs 16-crore desilting works commence in TN coastal delta, to be over in three months

NAGAPATTINAM : Works under the special desilting scheme have commenced in the coastal delta region. Irrigation and drain channels spread over 1,156 kilometres will be desilted in 124 works taken up at a total cost of Rs 16 crore in the next three months. The water resources department (WRD) usually commences the works in April to ensure they are completed before the opening of Mettur dam on the customary date of June 12.

In Nagapattinam district, 56 works are being taken up over 462 kilometres at Rs 5.58 crore. TFDC Chairman N Gowthaman launched the desilting works in Porakudi channel passing through the Thirumarugal block on Saturday. Additional Collector Ranjeet Singh and WRD executive engineer G Kamalakannan were present. Kamalakannan said, "We have simultaneously started works at 56 places across the district. We have formed committees compromising officials, farmers and elected representatives for each work. We will complete the works with 57 earthmovers."