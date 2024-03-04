Rs 180-crore drug bust: Accused man interrogated by DRI; wife flown to Madurai
MADURAI: Two days after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered 36 kg methamphetamine, worth Rs 180 crore, from a couple, first at the Madurai railway station and then from the Kodungaiyur dump yard in Chennai, the accused smugglers were brought to Madurai for an inquiry on Saturday night. The drug was supposed to be smuggled to Sri Lanka.
In a major drug haul, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers seized 36 kg of methamphetamine from the accused individuals I Clement Prakash (42) and his wife Monisha Sheela (35) on Friday. While 30 kg of the contraband was seized from Prakash after he got off a train at Madurai railway station on Friday morning, about six kg of the drug was recovered from his house at Kannadasan Nagar in Chennai based on his wife’s confession.
Both husband and wife have been detained for questioning. On Saturday night, Sheela was flown to Madurai, where she was interrogated at DRI unit in Alagapan Nagar.
Sources said that during the interrogation, Prakash revealed that he had received the drugs from a youth working at a Tasmac shop in Chennai.
Based on the Tasmac youth’s instructions, Prakash then supplied the drugs to southern districts of Tamil Nadu, and received Rs 25,000 for each delivery.
Prakash also confessed to have supplied drugs in Madurai and Thoothukudi. DRI officials continued their interrogation with Sheela in connection with the matter.