Rs 180-crore drug bust: Accused man interrogated by DRI; wife flown to Madurai

MADURAI: Two days after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered 36 kg methamphetamine, worth Rs 180 crore, from a couple, first at the Madurai railway station and then from the Kodungaiyur dump yard in Chennai, the accused smugglers were brought to Madurai for an inquiry on Saturday night. The drug was supposed to be smuggled to Sri Lanka.

