Stay away from narcotics, AIADMK leader EPS's plea to TN youth

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday exhorted the youth of Tamil Nadu to say no to drugs since using them without knowing about their after-effects will lead to serious consequences in the future. In a video addressing the youth, Palaniswami referred to the frequent seizure of narcotic substances in various parts of Tamil Nadu.
“I request all parents to explain to their children the dangers caused by drugs and make them understand the seriousness of the issue,” Palaniswami said.
Recalling the involvement of DMK functionary Jaffar Sadiq in drug trafficking across the globe, Palaniswami said for the past two-and-a-half years, he was the only one who had been constantly talking about drug menace affecting the youth.
“The most affected are students studying in schools and colleges and IT professionals. As parents, we need to think about this problem. On Saturday alone, drugs worth Rs 180 crore were seized in Madurai, Ulundurpet and Chennai. On March 4, the AIADMK youth brigades will stage demonstration at all district headquarters against this menace,” he said.