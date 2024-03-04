Stay away from narcotics, AIADMK leader EPS's plea to TN youth

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday exhorted the youth of Tamil Nadu to say no to drugs since using them without knowing about their after-effects will lead to serious consequences in the future. In a video addressing the youth, Palaniswami referred to the frequent seizure of narcotic substances in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

“I request all parents to explain to their children the dangers caused by drugs and make them understand the seriousness of the issue,” Palaniswami said.