Take the pledge: Online awareness campaign launched to protect Nilgiri Tahrs

Speaking to TNIE, Ganesan said the campaign received a good response.

“We did not think that the campaign would reach so many people. Thanks to social media, within few hours after the campaign was launched by Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary snvironment, climate change and forest, hundreds of people signed up from not just TN but also from Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Megala, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh.

The app was developed by the Indian Institute of information Technology, Design and Manufacturing Kancheepuram. Ganesan said the data will help the department to rope in the volunteers in future conservation efforts. The campaign will be open for seven days

Nilgiri Tahr is present only in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Last year, Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the Nilgiri Tahr Conservation Project. Since then various programmes have been carried out involving school and college students.