Theni PIO pays penalty after failing to respond to RTI query, following TNIE report

Sakthi submitted the first appeal on February 8, 2022, and a second appeal with State Public Information Commissioner M Sridhar, on March 19, 2022. Subsequently, Commissioner Sridhar ordered Bala Boomi to furnish the requested documents on November 28, 2022, and warned the officer of action under the RTI Act if he failed to do so, sources said.



Despite the order, Bala Boomi did not furnish the said details, and was slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 for causing mental and physical stress to the petitioner. Sridhar also asked the officer to send an acknowledgement to the state information commissioner's office after furnishing the documents. Boomi, however, failed to follow all the instructions, sources added.



Speaking to TNIE, Sakthi said that after the news was published on February 27, the public information officer from the superintending engineer's office called him and handed over the fine of Rs 5,000. "While I am working as an assistant engineer in Periyakulam, Superintending Engineer G Umadevi allegedly issued a charge memo against me. But, I hadn't received documents from my department and neither have I received documents from RTI petition. So, I filed a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. It is being heard at a special court for SC/ST cases in Theni," he said.



Sakthi further stated that under the RTI Act, a public information officer who fails to furnish details in time could be punished by being issued a charge memo, or a suspension. "But, in reality no one was punished. Hence, implementing authorities must take action as per the act in order to provide justice to the victim," Sakthi added.